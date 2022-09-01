MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed both crack cocaine and a loaded Ruger 57 handgun.

Undercover Janesville detectives were able to buy crack cocaine from Reed the above dates, official documents show.

According to the Janesville Police Department, Reed was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation which led to an officer attempting to take him into custody during a traffic stop in Beloit.

Police say Reed refused to stop for police, leading to a short pursuit. His vehicle was later found parked in the 2900 block of Park Avenue, police said. Reed was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Drugs and a loaded gun were found in his car. His DNA later connected him to the evidence.

Authorities then searched properties in the 1700 block of Park Avenue in Beloit and the 1000 block of S. Terrace Street in Janesville, and say they seized 29 grams of crack cocaine, more than 2 lbs. of marijuana, a handgun, and $42,000 in currency.

Reed is currently serving 5 years in prison, his parole revoked, for three prior felony cases involving drugs and weapons possession.