JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have arrested Toni Vincent, 30, a “habitual retail theft suspect.”

According to police, an officer spotted Vincent leaving Gift’s Thrift Store, at 1141 Black Ridge Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday, as she was reportedly trying to conceal stolen items as she left the store.

As the officer got out of his car, he saw Vincent reportedly throw drug parahernalia onto the pavement as she walked away from him, police said.

When she was taken into custody, police found drugs and stolen merchandise on her person, authorities said.

Vincent currently has 15 open criminal cases against her across Rock County.

She was charged with Possession of Schedule 1 Narcotic, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Retail Theft, and 15 Counts of Bail Jumping.

She was booked into the Rock County Jail.