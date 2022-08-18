JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Wednesday.

According to police, a man, in his 50s or 60s, driving a blue or teal-colored sedan with a dog in the front seat, was seen driving recklessly on Humes Road around 10:54 a.m.

The suspect cut off another driver, and that driver tried to follow, but the suspect suddenly hit the brakes, causing the other driver to swerve, leave the roadway, nearly hitting a pedestrian in a wheelchair, and then flip over as they went over the embankment.

Police said the driver of the overturned vehicle suffered a serious leg injury and had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the reckless driver is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.