JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon.

Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was on 911 reporting him for a battery incident.

Officers spotted his vehicle in the area of Kettering Street and Whitney Street around 3 p.m. and conducted a “high risk” traffic stop, and were able to take Williams into custody.

Williams, from Beloit, is charged with 2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Substantial Battery, Possession with Intent to Deliver Mushrooms, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Rock County Jail.