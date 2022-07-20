JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville K9 officer passed away Tuesday night after being diagnosed with melanoma cancer.

According to Janesville Police Department Chief David Moore, K9 Fred served with the department since November 2015 and provided assistance on many criminal apprehensions and drug seizures.

“Over the last few years, K9 Fred suffered from melanoma cancer. Through his disease, he never gave up his drive to serve the community,” Chief Moore wrote on Wednesday.

Moore said K9 Fred passed peacefully, surrounded by officers, staff of the Janesville Animal Medical Center, and his handler, Sgt. Drew Severson, and family.

A procession will be held to honor K9 Fred on Thursday, July 21st at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Janesville Police Department.