JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman is accused of setting off a fire extinguisher multiple times. Police said that she had several kids with her, and they are now trying to track her down.

Jansville Police said that the woman was caught expelling a fire extinguisher on camera inside of a parking ramp on Park Drive back on August 18.

Fire extinguishers are required by building code, and while they are accessible to the public, police said that they should only be used in case of an emergency.

Those who know the suspect should contact the Janesville Police Department, (608) 755-3100, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips app.