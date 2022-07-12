JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police departments around the country regularly train to make sure they’re ready for any situation, and on Tuesday, Janesville Police trained for a possible mass shooting at a local school.

“Today, we are at Franklin Middle School, to give us a training area where we can work real-life situations, things that we would encounter,” said Officer Jason Bier, a 10-year veteran.

The training comes after a recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Bier said officers can never have too much training for such an event as an “active shooter” event.

“We’re doing everything in our power to be trained, so when a situation happens, that we can respond in the quickest manner, the most efficient manner, the safest manner, and we can solve any problem,” he said.

For the past two days, officers have been training at the school from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m, challenging themselves with various types of scenarios.

Lt. Joshua Norem said, “I believe it is a community expectation, that their local law enforcement trains for these types of situations. I can assure we do as an agency train this multiple times throughout the year.”

Norem says the training provides officers with a time and place where they can practice their response and learn from any mistakes, saying it helps to “re-enforce the foundations and principle of active killer, active shooter response for our officers and really get that foundation built earlier on for them, so we can add evolutions to future trainings.”

Norem and Bier say they are continuously preparing their officers, for the safety of the community.

“If a tragedy does occur, it’s not going to be the first time we see it, so we’ll have experience and have an idea of what our capabilities are, what we need to work on, and how we can improve it,” Bier said.