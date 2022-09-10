JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was brought to the hospital after her house caught fire.

The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to 477 S. Garfield Ave. around 7:49 a.m. Saturday for reports of a residential fire, according to the department. Firefighters saw the entire second story of the house in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control. Of the three adults that lived in the house, two males and one female, only the female was at home at the time. She and her dog were able to escape, but she received non-life-threatening injuries in the process. She was transported to a local hospital.

The exact cause of the fire could not be determined, and there were no damage estimates at the time of this writing. The residents of the house have been displaced as a result and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.