JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning.

According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man and a woman and shouted out to the pair who were arguing. Police said the male suspect started shooting at the woman caller.

She suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.

Police say they have identified all parties involved and said the caller and the suspect are known to each other.

Authorities have not yet issued charges or released the identity of those involved in the incident, saying the matter is still under investigation.