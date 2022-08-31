JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who police said robbed a Janesville gas station at knifepoint has been arrested.

Janesville Police followed up on the investigation into the Monday robbery at the Lions Quick Mart, 104 E. Racine St., on Tuesday, according to the Janesville Police Department. A robbery had happened at Dick’s Sporting Goods the following afternoon, and Joshua Sokolik, 45, was named as the suspect in both robberies.

Photo: Janesville Police Department

An officer followed up a tip to the department about both incidents, as well as Sokolik’s whereabouts. Sokolik was located a short time later and was brought into custody.

Sokolik has been charged with Armed Robbery and Retail Theft. He is currently being held in the Rock County Jail. Sokolik has been charged with retail theft five times since August 1.