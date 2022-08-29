JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a man with a knife who robbed a gas station in Janesville early Monday morning.

According to Janesville Police, the suspect went into the Lions Quick Mart, at 104 E. Racine Street, around 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, headed west.

Officers, along with a K9, tracked the man, but could not locate him.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 608-755-3100.