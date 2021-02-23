Janseville PD says crime rate at 35-year low despite 2020’s increase in murders

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say that despite four murders in the first 3 months of 2020, the overall crime rate has decreased.

The Janesville community saw an 11% decrease in crime from 2019, a 2% decrease in violent crime, and a 12% decrease in property crime.

Janesville PD credits ‘an entire community’ in helping drive down crime including local schools, the Human Services Department, the YWCA, and the Boys and Girls Club.

Officials say that Janesville’s crime seems to be dropping at a faster rate on a national scale.

Click here to view the full press release.