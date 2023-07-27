(WTVO) — Country singer Jason Aldean’s “Try That In a Small Town” music video has been edited to remove some news footage.

According to TODAY, about six seconds of footage were removed from the video, which originally ran 3:08. The new version, available on Aldean’s YouTube channel, runs 3:02.

Removed are several seconds of riot footage from a FOX News segment on a “State of emergency declared in Georgia,” and a news segment featuring a farmer saying, “These farmers are dropping their own crops for the day, a friend is in need and they’ve come to help.”

A representative from Aldean’s record label, BBR Music Group, says the clips were deleted due to third-party copyright issues.

The song, first released in May, touches on violence, rioting, and looting that happened in large cities following George Floyd’s 2020 murder in Minneapolis, saying those actions wouldn’t be accepted in a small American town.

The video also shows the footage projected at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. Critics have pointed out that the courthouse was the site of the 1927 lynching of 18-year-old Henry Choate.

CMT pulled the video from rotation, touching off a wave of criticism over perceived messages of racism and violent retribution.

Aldean responded by saying the song “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

He denied that the song was intended as “pro-lynching” or that he was “not too pleased with the nationwide (Black Lives Matter) protests,” saying “These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”

On July 24th, Aldean was recorded in concert defending the song, saying “So, somebody asked me, ‘Hey man, do you think you’re going to play this song tonight? The answer was simple. The people have spoken and you guys spoke very, very loudly this week.”

The subsequent controversy helped propel the song to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart.