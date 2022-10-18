(WTVO) — Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have released a joint statement calling claims made by a former nanny about their breakup as false.

The couple were together from 2011 until 2020, according to CNN.

The former nanny spoke to The Daily Mail, spilling alleged private details about the relationship leading up to their split.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the statement read. “Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

The woman provided details about the couple’s alleged interactions during Wilde’s alleged affair with singer Harry Styles, with whom she worked during the making of her film Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde has said that her relationship with Sudeikis was over before she began dating Styles.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas over the summer, while promoting the movie, Wilde was served with custody papers while she was on-stage. Sudeikis said later he did not know when or where the documents would be delivered to Wilde.