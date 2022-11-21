LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Comedian Jay Leno has been released from the hospital after suffering burns from a gasoline fire in his garage.

TMZ first reported that the comedian and host of “Jay Leno’s Garage” was in his Los Angeles-area garage Sunday when a car “erupted into flames without warning.” Flames burned the left side of Leno’s face, but did not penetrate the eye or ear, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Credit: West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

TMZ spoke to Leno, who said he was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car when a fuel leak sprayed gasoline on his face and hands. A simultaneous spark set off an explosion that set Leno on fire. Leno said his friend Dave acted quickly and doused the flames.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Fox News reported he was discharged from the hospital on Monday, after spending 10 days in the burn unit at Grossman Burn Center, for treatment of third-degree burns on his face and hands.

The hospital released a photo showing Leno as he was discharged.

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” the Grossman Burn Center released in a statement.

“He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Leno is known for taking a hands-on approach to his vast collection of cars and motorcycles, putting his own mechanical knowledge to work in keeping them running alongside a paid staff.

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.