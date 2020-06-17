JC Penney shutting Freeport store, 40% off sales start Wednesday

(CNN) — JC Penney is starting the shut-down process for several of its stores, including its Freeport location.

The retailer previously announced 137 of its stores will be closing their doors for good across the U.S.

The Freeport store at Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave, is on the list of stores closing in Illinois.

This is the company’s first step in an optimization strategy after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15th.

Officials say they plan to lessen its store footprint and pay more attention to its stores with the strongest sales and JCPenney.com.

As the stores prepare to close, customers are being offered discounts up to 40%.

All purchases will be final as of June 25th.

Illinois J.C. Penney closing stores

Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, 1600 N State Route 50

Carbondale: University Mall, 1201 E Main

Freeport: Freeport Mall, 1810 S West Ave.

Mount Vernon: Times Square Mall, 115 Times Square Mall

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

