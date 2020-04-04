Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Feeding America, a Chicago-based nonprofit

NEW YORK.(WTVO) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to US food banks to assist families across the nation and the large amount of people who have been left without work due to the coronavirus pandemic

Bezos donated to Feeding America, a Chicago-based nonprofit with more than 200 food banks across the United States

Bezos took to Instagram to share a photo of the food bank.

Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly. Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up.⁣ ⁣ Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica. Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it.⁣ ⁣ Feeding America is the largest non-profit focused on food security. Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time. If you want to help, the link to Feeding America is in my bio. They’d be excited and grateful for donations of any size.

He added a link to Feeding America in his Instagram bio, saying “if you want to help,” the organization is open to donations of any size.

