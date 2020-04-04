Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to Feeding America, a Chicago-based nonprofit

NEW YORK.(WTVO) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $100 million to US food banks to assist families across the nation and the large amount of people who have been left without work due to the coronavirus pandemic

Bezos donated to Feeding America, a Chicago-based nonprofit with more than 200 food banks across the United States

Bezos took to Instagram to share a photo of the food bank.

He added a link to Feeding America in his Instagram bio, saying “if you want to help,” the organization is open to donations of any size.