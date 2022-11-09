ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman running the Winnebago County coroner’s office will lose her interim tag after being elected to the office in a special election Tuesday night.

Republican Jennifer Muraski won 58.58-percent of the vote to defeat Democratic challenger Tony Gasparini, who’s been a local funeral director for 30 years and spent a year on Rockford City Council.

Muraski will serve the remaining two years of former Coroner Bill Hintz’s term four-year term.

Hintz resigned earlier this year after pleading guilty to theft and misconduct.

Muraski, 47, was appointed interim coroner in August after Hintz was sent to jail for 180 days for stealing more than $32,000 from the county. She served the office previously as the director of operations while Hintz was on administrative leave pending the outcome of this case.

“The staff was hurt,” she said of Hintz’s misconduct that involved unauthorized use of a county credit card and alleged theft from deceased individuals. “They were not trusting either. They had been deceived. So, we have built a family-like atmosphere, which has been great.”

Muraski says she is also rebuilding the trust of those outside her office that were hurt by the scandal.

“We’re going out in the community more and gaining that trust back with transparency, integrity,” she said.

Muraski, who has 27 years experience as a funeral director in the Stateline, says she has put safeguards in place to ensure what Hintz pleaded guilty to won’t happen again.

Hintz admitted in July to using county credit cards to pay for hotel rooms, food, car rentals, and trips to his son’s out-of-town hockey tournaments. He resigned as coroner the same day he pleaded guilty.

“I started working on this about 2 1/2 years ago when I knew this seat was going to become vacant,” Muraski said. “I knew I wanted to run.”

This is Muraski’s first time holding public office.