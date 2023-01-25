WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (WTVO) — Actor Jeremy Renner’s injuries resulted from a heroic effort to save his nephew from a 7-ton snowplow, according to the sheriff’s report.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s report said the 52-year-old “Avengers” star was using his PistenBully snowcat to tow his nephew’s truck out of his driveway on New Years Day when the snowplow began “sliding sideways” and “began to roll down the hill.”

Renner jumped out of the vehicle without setting the emergency brake, but then realized the vehicle was headed toward his nephew.

“He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully,” the report said. “He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully.”

Renner then tried to get back in the snowplow by climbing over the moving track, which “immediately pulled…under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

According to the 911 call, Renner had been “completely crushed” under the vehicle, with his “right side of his chest…collapsed, upper torso is crushed.”

It took rescuers about 20 minutes to reach his location, due to heavy snow in the region. A neighbor was able to stay with Renner until help arrived.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner later wrote on Instagram.