New grocery store coming to old N. Main Hilander location in October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new grocery store, Jet Foods, plans to open a store in Rockford in the former Hilander location on N. Main Street in October.

According to the company’s website, Jet Foods provides fresh local produce at affordable prices to our community. We are coming soon to serve our communities in the Greater Chicago Area.”

A banner was displayed on the building, at 3710 N. Main, announcing the new arrival. A company spokesperson confirmed the proposed opening date.

Jet Foods’ parent company, the Chicago-based Freedom Development Group, bought the property in February.

Jet Foods currently has one other location, in Park Forest, just south of Chicago.

