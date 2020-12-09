Jet Foods bringing more jobs and grocery options to Rockford’s West Side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford aldermen say plans for a new Forest City grocery store include bringing jobs to the area and creating a much-needed option for shoppers on the west side.

The grocery chain’s CEO tells Alexis Carpello Jet Foods will be the most affordable choice around.

“To me, I think this is a game-changer over here. We’re just super excited to have them,” said 9th Ward Alderman Bill Rose.

Rockford aldermen are ready to welcome Jet Foods into the city’s West Side. The grocery store will set up shop at North Main and Riverside.

“When you see the overall plan Jet Foods has around the multiple services, I think it’s going to really impact our area,” Ald. Rose added.

Residents on Rockford’s West Side have fewer options than other parts in the city.

“When you look at other parts of town, there are 4, 5, 6, even 7 different places they can go to, to really get groceries and create competition. My hope is that having Jet foods into the NW end can help create that competition and also create an atmosphere for other stores to see that you can make it on the west side,” Ald. Rose said.

Jet Foods CEO C. Peterson says they’ll plan to hire over 70 full-time employees and 15 more part-timers. Wages will start at 16 dollars an hour.

“Anytime you can add jobs to an area, to me that’s economic development,” Ald. Rose added.

A deli, butcher, and bakery won’t be the only sections at the grocery store. Jet Foods will also have a license plate renewal and other services.

The CEO says the stores ‘pride itself on our fresh-picked daily produce. We will have the freshest and most affordable priced produce in the area.”

“I think it’s a win-win for the City of Rockford,” Ald. Rose concluded.

Jet Foods is set to open next summer.

MORE HEADLINES: