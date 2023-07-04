CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WTVO) — Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut defended his title as winner of the men’s division of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut vanquished all competitors by consuming 62 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes as part of the annual 4th of July contest.

Chestnut’s final tally fell well short of his career-best record of 76 hot dogs in 2021.

He is ranked Number One in the world of competitive eaters by Major League Eating, and has won all but one of Nathan’s annual contests since 2007, dethroning prior champion Takeru Kobayashi.

According to the New York Post, Chestnut has racked up a net worth of $4 million.

The men’s contest was delayed for two hours due to stormy weather. In the women’s division, Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women’s title.