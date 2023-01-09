(WTVO) — Farming equipment manufacturer John Deere has agreed to allow farmers to fix their machines themselves.

In the past, John Deere customers were only allowed to use authorized repair centers, resulting in higher expenses than self-repair.

As reported by the BBC, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and Deere & Co. signed an agreement on Sunday.

“It addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere’s intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said.

Under the agreement, owners will not be allowed to “divulge trade secrets” or “override safety features or emissions controls or to adjust Agricultural Equipment power levels,” but John Deere will provide farmers with access to the company’s tools and software.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to draft a policy that would allow customers the right to repair their own products.