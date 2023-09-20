EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — John Deere is laying off 225 workers at its Illinois harvester factory, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to the company, employees affected by the layoff at John Deere Harvester Works will be placed on indefinite leave effective October 16th.

The company said the employees were notified in factory meetings today.

“Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility,” Jen Hartmann, director of public relations, told WQAD.

There are currently 2,300 employees at the plant, which manufactures four models of combines in its 70-series lineup.

The East Moline factory has been in production since 1913, and delivers vehicles to over 35 countries.