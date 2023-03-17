LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Actor Lance Reddick, who has appeared in “John Wick,” “The Wire,” and “Fringe,” has died at the age of 60, according to TMZ.

Reddick’s body was found Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in his home in Studio City, California. TMZ quotes law enforcement as saying Reddick appeared to have died of natural causes.

Reddick played the manager of The Continental hotel in the “John Wick” series opposite Keanu Reeves.

He had also starred as Baltimore Police officer Cedrick Daniels on HBO’s “The Wire.”

Reddick had also starred in “Godzilla vs Kong,” “Bosch,” “Oz,” “Lost,” the horror movie “The Guest,” and Netflix’s short-lived “Resident Evil” series.

He will also be seen as the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ show “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.