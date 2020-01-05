Joliet man wanted in deadly Janesville shooting

JANESVILE, Wis. (WTVO) – An Illinois man is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man at a house party in Janesville.

Investigators are searching for Corvasie Weaver, 24. They say he and the victim got into an argument in the 600 block of W. Racine Street. When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the street with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Janesville Police plan to hold a press conference Monday, January 6th, at 2pm. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police.