CHICAGO – For the first time, the Jonas Brothers will get the chance to play at the Friendly Confines this summer.

On Tuesday, the Cubs announced that the pop rock band will play a concert at Wrigley Field on Friday, August 25. This will be the Jonas Brother’s first performance at the iconic ballpark and will be part of a 35-show “Five Albums. One Night” tour across the United States and Canada that was announced on Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert at Wrigley Field will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. central time at Ticketmaster. There is a verified pre-sale for the show that will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. central time and requires registration.

Formed in 2005, the group consists of brothers Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, first gaining notoriety with their appearances on the Disney Channel. They’ve released five studio albums with their sixth, titled “The Album,” set to be released on May 12.

This is one of 10 concerts that are currently scheduled for Wrigley Field