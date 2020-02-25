ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man accused of murder will have his trial go as planned after a Winnebago County judge denied his request for a dismissal on Monday.
23-year-old Keith Delao is charged with first degree murder.
Investigators say that Delao stabbed 38-year-old Ronnie Ray to death last April. Police found Ray in a gazebo at Fairgrounds Park with several stab wounds.
If found guilty, Delao faces up to 60 years in jail. He is due back in court on April 30th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Judge denies dismissal of Rockford man’s murder trial
- It’s sweet and savory, but would you eat it? KFC’s Chicken & Donut Sandwich
- Auto mechanics warn of technicians shortage as younger people shy away from the industry
- Rockford student becomes first to win state speech championship in 57 years
- Rockford garage fire causes estimated $50k in damages
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!