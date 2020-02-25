Judge denies dismissal of Rockford man’s murder trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man accused of murder will have his trial go as planned after a Winnebago County judge denied his request for a dismissal on Monday.

23-year-old Keith Delao is charged with first degree murder.

Investigators say that Delao stabbed 38-year-old Ronnie Ray to death last April. Police found Ray in a gazebo at Fairgrounds Park with several stab wounds.

If found guilty, Delao faces up to 60 years in jail. He is due back in court on April 30th.

