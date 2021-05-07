Judge denies motion to dismiss sexual assault case against Rockford Police Officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A judge ruled against dismissing sexual assault charges against Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond on Friday.

Thurmond, a Rockford Police Officer known to many for dancing with kids at block parties and attending community events, was charged with Criminal Sexual Assault.

Thurmond appeared in court this morning as his attorney argued for the case to be dismissed, on the grounds that the Grand Jury was given false and misleading information from the victim.

Judge Debra Schaeffer denied the request, saying the woman has maintained the incident was a non-consensual sexual encounter.

“That was consistent, throughout the details of it,” Schaeffer said. “There may be inconsistencies, but I believe those inconsistencies would be appropriate for cross examination at trial, so I don’t find that it rises to that level of a due process violation.”

Thurmond is expected to return to court on May 13th. He remains on paid administrative leave.