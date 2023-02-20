(WTVO) — The verdict: “Judge Mathis” and “The People’s Court” will be done on daytime television at the end of this season.

On Monday, Variety reported that Warner Bros. Television decided to cancel both long-running shows due to the “declining nature of daytime syndication.”

“Judge Mathis,” produced in Chicago with Judge Reg Mathis, will end its run after 24 seasons.

“The People’s Court,” the second longest-running court show (behind “Divorce Court”) will end after 26 seasons on air.

“The People’s Court” began in 1981 with Judge Joseph Wapner. It ended in 1993 and was revived in 1997 with Judge Ed Koch and then Judge Jerry Sheindlin. Judge Marilyn Milian has presided since 2001.