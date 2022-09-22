ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public.

Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo mental health evaluation through Rosecrance, three weeks after he allegedly shot and killed three people inside Don Carter Lanes at 4007 E. State St., Rockford.

Webb complied with the order and underwent a subsequent examination inside the Winnebago County Jail. After the examination was completed by Dr. Stephen Dinwiddle Webb’s defense lawyer, Damon Cheronis, filed a motion to seal the document.

“Counsel has learned that Dr. Dinwiddle has since completed his evaluation, and (Webb) is seeking leave to file the evaluation under seal on account of the fact that it discusses (among other things) extensive personal and mental health information,” Webb’s motion states.

McGraw granted the order last July, keeping information about the mental health conditions Webb may have been suffering from on Dec. 27, 2020, private.

A day after the shooting, Webb’s former attorney Elizabeth Bucko told the judge her client seemed to experience memory loss and may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Prosecutors say just before 7 p.m., on Dec. 27, 2020, Webb used a Glock .40 caliber and a Glock .380 to shoot six people inside Don Carter Lanes.

According to a criminal complaint, Webb started shooting on the first floor by wounding two 14-year-olds who were waiting for takeout orders. He then allegedly killed 65-year-0ld Thomas Furseth before making his way upstairs.

“Approximately 20-25 people were in the bar on the second floor,” the Rockford Police Department complaint says.

In the second-floor bar, police say patrons scattered as Webb continued to shoot, claiming the lives of 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork and 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff.

“Mr. Woodfork’s body was found in the parking lot below the balcony,” the complaints says. “A witness saw him fall to the ground from (the) balcony.”

A sixth victim, 62-year-old Tyrone Lewis, survived.

Webb is a former assistant operations and intelligence sergeant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), located at Camp Bull Simons, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

He had more than a dozen years of military experience, including four tours in Afghanistan. Webb was on leave visiting family in Rockford at the time of the shooting.

The fitness report in the case will likely not be unsealed before trial. It could also be kept from a jury if the defense successfully argues that Webb’s mental health conditions are not relevant to the current charges.

A trial date has not been set. Webb is due back in court on Oct. 28. He remains in the Winnebago County Jail without bond. He has pleaded not guilty to 33 counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Duke Webb has no prior history.