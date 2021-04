ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford police officer accused of sexual assault is attempting to get his case dismissed.

Eric Thurmond appeared virtually before a judge on Tuesday. His attorney argued his case should be dismissed.

The judge is set to go through those arguments. Thurmond is a former Rock House officer, known for dancing with kids at block parties and attending community events.

The officer is due back in court on May 7th.