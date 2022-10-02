PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound.

Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim, and ran away.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the stabbing, and those with more information about the incident are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.