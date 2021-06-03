K9 suffers fractured leg after being struck by Indiana state trooper

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO) – Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a state trooper allegedly struck his police K-9 during a March 17th training session, and fractured its leg.

A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police has resulted in the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office issuing a summons to appear in court for Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, for the charge of Striking a Law Enforcement Animal, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Several Indiana State Police K-9 teams were present when the alleged incident occurred. During the training session, Rubenacker and his K-9, Odin, were participating in an exercise and Odin was not properly focusing on the correct target.

Rubenacker allegedly used unreasonable discipline toward Odin, which resulted in an injury.

Odin was taken to a veterinarian clinic where it was determined Odin had a serious fracture to his right rear leg. Odin underwent surgery to repair his leg, but it is not known at this time if the dog will return to work.

Odin is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been a member of the Indiana State Police for approximately four years. Rubenacker is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

Rubenacker is scheduled to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

He is currently on administrative leave with pay. An internal investigation is ongoing.