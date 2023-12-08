LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Keanu Reeves’ home was burglarized by suspects in ski masks Wednesday evening, with the thieves making off with at least one firearm.

According to TMZ, an anonymous call alerted police to a possible trespasser on the property at 7 p.m., but responding officers found nothing.

However, around 1 a.m. an alarm recalled police to the house.

Police said security footage showed men in ski masks smashing a window and entering the house.

The Hollywood star was not home at the time, police said, and the burglars managed to escape before officers arrived.

Reeves’ home was the target of two intruders in 2014, and the actor was granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker earlier this year.