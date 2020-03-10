Kentucky man accused of printing images of child pornography at Walgreens

Henderson, Ky. (WTVO) — Kentucky resident Christopher Davis, 33, was arrested after Police say he had naked pictures of children.

WFIE reports that police in Henderson, Kentucky were called to a Walgreens back in February because a customer had been printing off the photos.

The station reports that photos allegedly showed a naked young girl who appeared to be only seven or eight-years old.

They say when Davis interviewed with police, he had two cell phones on him which both had indecent pictures of young girls as well as animated photos of young girls having sex.

The Henderson County Detention Center shows that Davis was arrested last Thursday and will appear in court on March 18th.

