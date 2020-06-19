HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson man has been arrested and charged with burning a small dog to death.
Henderson Police arrested 32 -year-old Bryan K. Matthews Jr. on Thursday night. Police say Matthews is charged with torturing a dog with serious injury or death and 3rd Degree arson.
Duke, the miniature poodle, was found burned inside a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds earlier this month.
On Wednesday, a national reward fund was established. A reward of more than $16,000 had been raised to help find Duke the dog’s killer.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Kentucky man arrested in death of burned dog
- 111-year-old Confederate obelisk removed from Georgia square amid cheers
- NUIC extends invitation to Fulton for membership
- Pagano focused on improving the Bears defense and defending himself from coronavirus
- Rock Valley College chooses Belvidere as future home for Advanced Technology Center
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!