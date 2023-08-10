AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Johnny Hardwick, who played Dale Gribble on the FOX animated series “King of the Hill,” has died at the age of 64.

TMZ reported that police were called to Hardwick’s home on Tuesday for a welfare check and discovered his body.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Hardwick’s voice appeared on 258 episodes of the 259-episode series, which began airing in January 1997 and ended in 2010.

Deadline reported that Hardwick would return, along with the original series cast and co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, for a revival series made for Hulu.

He began his career in stand-up comedy and later became a producer and writer on “King of the Hill.”

Since the end of the show, Hardwick created his own YouTube channel, in which he would sometimes appear in the Dale Gribble persona (or Dale’s alias, Rusty Shackelford).