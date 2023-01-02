SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) will serve his last day in office on Tuesday.

Last year, Kinzinger announced he would not be seeking another term. Moving forward, he says he won’t miss the job: “I’m glad I’m not going to be back. It gives me time to focus on broader things, bigger fights. It’s a tough time in Congress right now. I’m looking at what this is shaping out to be, and I know the tough things we have gone through in the past. This is going to be a really tough year.”

Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and one of two on the January 6th Congressional Committee that investigated Trump’s role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kinzinger said he will focus on his “Country-First Political Action Committee,” which was created to “fight far-right extremism” in the Republican Party.