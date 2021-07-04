Kirkland Lions Club wraps up 73rd annual Fourth of July festival

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The Independence Day fun continues in DeKalb County where event organizers are preparing to light up the night.

In Kirkland, the Lions Club has been hard at work to pull off the perfect fourth of July festival. After a three-day festival, the Kirkland celebration is coming to an end. But you still have time to make tonight’s grand finale.

“I mean it’s the hallmark. Obviously, we spend several thousand dollars to put the show on. It is the biggest – the best,” said Vice President Kirkland Lions Club.

The club’s 73rd annual Fourth of July celebration is on its final day. Kirkland Lions Club VP Chris Mitchell says it’s not a night to miss out on.

“Tonight, the fireworks [will go off] as soon as it gets dark. [They] are going to be the biggest we’ve ever done. Every year we always make sure we spend a little bit more money just so we get to keep those bragging rights that it’s the best show you’re going to see around – I promise.”

Mitchell says the show is the largest in Northern Illinois and one attendee tells us it’s what brought them out.

“I just heard the fireworks are going to be really good and it was the only place having a parade,” said Jeremy Champlain.

The Kirkland Lions Club has been putting on a Fourth of July celebration since 1948, just one year after the club was formed.

“As a way for the community to honor returning troops and celebrate our independence. And we’ve been giving back to local and regional charitable organizations ever since.”

Mitchell tells us funds raised from the festival stay local, supporting food pantries and veteran associations. He says the winner of the 50/50 raffle will be called out Sunday night.

“So we’re gonna call the winner live and say ‘hey you’ve won. Right now it’s over $5,000, so it’s going to be even more by then,” said Mitchell.

The event is free and ticket sales go until 9:30 p.m.

“We wanna make sure that this organization – that this community has some opportunity to come out enjoy some free entertainment,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says the fireworks will kick off at 9:30 p.m. but he recommends getting there early to secure a spot on the football field.