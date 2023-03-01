CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockers KISS have announced a final Chicago stop on the band’s “End of the Road” farewell tour this year.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer will perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on November 27th.

Tickets will go on sale on Tickemaster at 10 a.m. on March 10th.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said in a statement.

KISS will perform its final two shows in Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 1st and 2nd.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”