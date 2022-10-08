The NYPD praised its officers’ “restraint” on October 6 after a suspect holding a knife was tasered and arrested after they said he “slashed [an] officer on the nose”.

Bodycam video shows the early morning incident in the Bronx, in which officers from the 52nd precinct responded “to a man armed with a knife”.

Police said the suspect “became combative” and slashed the officer, who is seen bleeding in the video. He was then restrained and arrested.

The wounded officer was in a stable condition, police said.

Credit: NYPD via Storyful