Koalas rescued from Australian brush fires released back into wild

(CNN) – Some of Australia’s furry friends are returning home.

Science for Wildlife announces they’ve released the first koalas who were rescued from the Blue Mountains bushfires.

Members of the group say the four adult koalas and the baby joey appeared to be happy to get back to their old stomping grounds,

Other rescued koalas are also expected to be returned.

More than 2.5 million acres were scorched during the Australian fires last summer.

The fires claimed 10,000 koalas, which is about a third of their population.

