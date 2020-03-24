(CNN) – Some of Australia’s furry friends are returning home.
Science for Wildlife announces they’ve released the first koalas who were rescued from the Blue Mountains bushfires.
Members of the group say the four adult koalas and the baby joey appeared to be happy to get back to their old stomping grounds,
Other rescued koalas are also expected to be returned.
More than 2.5 million acres were scorched during the Australian fires last summer.
The fires claimed 10,000 koalas, which is about a third of their population.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford family escapes early morning house fire
- Couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live
- Koalas rescued from Australian brush fires released back into wild
- Company working to give free shoes to healthcare workers
- Ford teams up with 3M and GE to make respirators and ventilators
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!