DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — An increase in influenza cases is prompting KSB Hospital in Dixon to limit visitors, according to a post on the hospital Facebook page.

All visitors under 18 are restricted from visiting the hospital.

Adults with symptoms including fever, runny nose, cough, chills and sore throat are also asked to avoid KSB.

It is unclear how long the temporary visitor restriction will last.