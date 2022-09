(WTVO) — The number of air travelers topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time this holiday weekend.

More than 8.7 million people passed through airport security checkpoints in the last four days, topping the Labor Day weekend on 2019. Officials said that the weekend was relatively smooth after a summer plagued with delayed and canceled flights.

Airlines canceled less than 1% of all flights, which is less than one-third the cancellation rate registered over the summer.