BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — After two years of closure, summer activities have returned to Beloit’s Riverside Park.

Paddle boats and kayaks are once again available for rent at the lagoon, and the concession stand has reopened.

The facilities had been closed for the past two years due to COVID-19 protocols.

The City says staffing the park is still an issue, and full time employees are pitching in to make the various programs available.

“Any time that we open up any of our recreation programs, or expand them, especially after the last two years, it’s just great to see people enjoying that,” said City of Beloit’s Sarah Lock. “You know, we have a beautiful community and we have a lot of amenities, and [it’s] amazing to see the families enjoying that.”

The lagoon will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Weekend hours will be added as more staff is hired.