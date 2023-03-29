(WTVO) — Italian automaker Lamborghini introduced its first plug-in hybrid sports car, the Revuelto, on Wednesday, the company’s replacement for the outgoing Aventator.

The Revuelto utilizes a 6.5 liter, naturally-aspirated V12 gasoline engine coupled with three electric motors and a battery pack to produce 1,001 horsepower, according to the company.

According to a news release, Lamborghini says the Reveuelto will be capable of near-silent, fully electric low-speed cruising and high-powered track driving.

Photo: Lamborghini

“The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”

The new car will achieve 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 217mph, the company said, utilizing “torque vectoring” to distribute power to the wheels.

The company, headquartered in Sant’Agata Bolognese, also said it developed a new gas engine for the new car, which, coupled with the electric motors produces all-wheel drive among its 13 drive modes.

Photo: Lamborghini

The car can be plugged in like an electric car, providing a certain amount of pure electric range, but the automaker did not say how far it could go on battery power alone. It did say the battery will hold 3.8 kWh and can be recharged in 30 minutes off a 240-volt outlet.

Once the battery has been depleted, the car will operate as a hybrid, switching between gas and electric power. Regenerative braking allows the battery to recoup energy to be recharged, and the motors will take power from the gas engine as well.

Lamborghini said it designed the interior of the car so the driver “feels like a pilot,” including features three display screens including a 12.3″ digital screen on the driver’s side and a 9.1″ screen on the passenger side.

The V12 Revuelto and the V10 Huracan replacement will be made at Lamborghini’s headquarter factory, but the company’s Urus SUV, which is produced at a higher volume than its sports cars, will be built in a separate factory.

Lamborghini did not give a starting price for the Revuelto, but the outgoing Aventator starts at around half a million dollars.