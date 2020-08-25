Landlords speak out against Gov. Pritzker’s eviction ban

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The pandemic has many people playing catch-up when it comes to important payments like rent. Gov. JB Pritzker’s rent assistance program and moratorium on evictions has helped people keep a roof over their head. However, landlords say the programs come at their expense.

“Illinois is running the largest rental assistance program out of the CARES Act to make sure houses have something to turn to in this pandemic,” explained Sarah Brinkmann, the executive director of HomeStart.

With rent due in less than two weeks, tenants have until Friday to apply for help through the emergency rental assistance program. Aid was extended after storms ripped through parts of the state earlier this month.

“Their commitment is not actually to first come first serve, its to make sure everyone has equal access to the money. They wanted to make sure the impacted areas were able to get their applications in also,” Brinkmann added.

Sarah Brinkmann with HomeStart, an affordable housing non-profit, has helped hundreds of Stateline families apply for the $5,000 grant.

“In our offices, we’re probably close to 300-350 so far. And really for this pocket of people that we’re helping, I don’t think they have another resource to turn to,” she added.

“We’re starting to experience people who are starting to take advantage of the situation saying I’m not paying because I don’t have to,” explained Paul Arena, the director of Legislative Affairs for IRPOA.

Meanwhile, the state’s eviction moratorium, which prevents landlords from taking tenants to court over unpaid rent, has been extended through mid-September.

The ban prompted the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association to sue the governor over access to the courts.

“Landlords who are experiencing problems are stuck in limbo, they can’t do anything about it,” said Arena.

Paul Arena with the IRPOA says while the ban has kept renters afloat, it is hurting landlords in the process.

“If you want to protect people with a COVID hardship from eviction, then prevent a judge from making that order. But for the rest of the cases, they deserve at least the opportunity to be heard in a court of law,” Arena added.

