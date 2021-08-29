Large Fire at Cimco Recycling

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – A large fire with dangerous smoke broke out at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park.

The building did not catch fire, it was only scrap metals outside.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The fire was contained at 12:15 Sunday afternoon. That’s when then the Love Park Fire Department lifted it’s request for nearby residents to stay inside.

The shelter in place area in general was Elm Avenue to Alpine Road and Windsor Road to Harlem Road.

Cimco Recycling Loves Park website describes the facility as, “our newest facility and also houses our corporate offices. This facility purchases all grades of ferrous and non-ferrous metals while providing roll-off, lugger and trailer services for manufacturing facilities throughout the Rockford and southern Wisconsin areas. Cimco Recycling Loves Park also ships and receives bulk scrap and recyclables via the Union Pacific Railroad.”

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

Scrap metal fire at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park on August 29, 2021

They also describe themselves as, “one of the Midwest’s largest processor-brokers of scrap metal and other secondary industrial commodities. As a long-established, direct-mill dealer of all ferrous and non-ferrous metals, Cimco Resources can pay more for your scrap iron, steel, aluminum, copper and other metals.”