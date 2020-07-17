Large number of 911 calls in Rockford, Winnebago County lead to some receiving busy signal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – 911 operators are trying to keep following a busy night.

The city of Rockford posted on its Facebook page Thursday night that some people calling 911 are receiving a busy signal. This impacts anyone calling within Winnebago County as well. It’s due to a high number of calls.

“If you are calling about a fire, a medical emergency, or a crime in progress, please call again,” the city posted on its Facebook page.

For all other issues, residents are encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department’s non-emergency line at 815-966-2900. Winnebago County’s non-emergency line is 815-262-2600.